    Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB [Image 6 of 6]

    Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in one of two new Blatchford-Preston Complex dormitories to celebrate the completion of the buildings Aug. 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The dorms, paid for and built by the Qatar Ministry of Defense under the Bahadir Construction contract, help to continue modernizing Al Udeid Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 02:08
    Photo ID: 6765032
    VIRIN: 210803-F-AL900-1165
    Resolution: 5962x3967
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379th AEW
    QECE
    Dormitories
    AUAB
    QAF
    Bahadir

