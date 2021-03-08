A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in one of two new Blatchford-Preston Complex dormitories to celebrate the completion of the buildings Aug. 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The new dormitories were funded and constructed by Qatar to deliver a higher quality of life for deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 02:08 Photo ID: 6765029 VIRIN: 210803-F-AL900-1047 Resolution: 5986x3983 Size: 13.3 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.