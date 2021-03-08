Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB [Image 4 of 6]

    Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Distinguished guests from the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Forces Central and Bahadir Construction Engineering Contracting and Trading Company pose for a photo during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Blatchford-Preston Complex dormitories Aug. 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The dorms were paid for and built by the Qatar Ministry of Defense under a Bahadir Construction contract, awarded in 2018, to deliver a higher quality of life for deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 02:08
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
