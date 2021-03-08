Distinguished guests from the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Forces Central and Bahadir Construction Engineering Contracting and Trading Company pose for a photo during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Blatchford-Preston Complex dormitories Aug. 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The dorms were paid for and built by the Qatar Ministry of Defense under a Bahadir Construction contract, awarded in 2018, to deliver a higher quality of life for deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 02:08 Photo ID: 6765030 VIRIN: 210803-F-AL900-1078 Resolution: 5147x3359 Size: 14.75 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.