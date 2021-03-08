Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in one of two new Blatchford-Preston Complex dormitories to celebrate the completion of the buildings Aug. 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The new dormitories are the first of 38 projects in development across the installation funded and constructed by Qatar to deliver more operational capacity and a higher quality of life for deployed personnel. The remaining projects include eight additional dormitories, two dining facilities, power and communications lines, and a base operating support facility with associated water and sewer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

