Distinguished guests from the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Forces Central and Bahadir Construction Engineering Contracting and Trading Company cut the ribbon outside the new Blatchford-Preston Complex dormitory Aug. 3, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The two new dorms are part of a series of projects that will continue to improve the standard of living for U.S. and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 02:08 Photo ID: 6765031 VIRIN: 210803-F-AL900-1137 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.87 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatar Ministry of Defense presents new dorms to AUAB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.