(Left) Mike Salazar, 377th Comptroller
Squadron systems administrator, speaks with
local community members, Procopio
Sandoval and his son, while volunteering
with the local Habitat For Humanity’s repair
program July 24, 2021, Albuquerque, N.M.
The Habitat For Humanity repair program
provides home preservation repairs to
alleviate safety issues and restore the
appearance of home exteriors in an effort to
improve quality of life for senior
homeowners. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6763643
|VIRIN:
|210724-F-ST571-1107
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
