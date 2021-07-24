377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

(Left) Mike Salazar, 377th Comptroller

Squadron systems administrator, speaks with

local community members, Procopio

Sandoval and his son, while volunteering

with the local Habitat For Humanity’s repair

program July 24, 2021, Albuquerque, N.M.

The Habitat For Humanity repair program

provides home preservation repairs to

alleviate safety issues and restore the

appearance of home exteriors in an effort to

improve quality of life for senior

homeowners. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

