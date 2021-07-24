Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    (Left) Mike Salazar, 377th Comptroller
    Squadron systems administrator, speaks with
    local community members, Procopio
    Sandoval and his son, while volunteering
    with the local Habitat For Humanity’s repair
    program July 24, 2021, Albuquerque, N.M.
    The Habitat For Humanity repair program
    provides home preservation repairs to
    alleviate safety issues and restore the
    appearance of home exteriors in an effort to
    improve quality of life for senior
    homeowners. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    This work, 377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Habitat For Humanity
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Big Base Bigger Mission

