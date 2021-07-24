U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William
McGrath, 377th Comptroller Squadron
Financial Analysis Technician, hands wooden
boards to Staff Sgt. Charnita Walker, 377th
Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity
noncommissioned officer in charge, while
volunteering with the local Habitat For
Humanity’s repair program July 24, 2021,
Albuquerque, N.M. Throughout the day the
volunteers completed yard cleanup, trash
removal, painting and landscaping for the
senior homeowner. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 10:07
|Photo ID:
|6763637
|VIRIN:
|210724-F-ST571-1078
|Resolution:
|4984x3316
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT