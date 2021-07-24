Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity [Image 2 of 5]

    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Procopio Sandoval, a local community
    member, plays the harmonica for Habitat For
    Humanity’s repair program volunteers from
    the 377th Air Base Wing Comptroller
    Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies on July
    24, 2021 in Albuquerque, N.M. The Habitat
    For Humanity repair program provides home
    preservation repairs to alleviate safety issues
    and restore the appearance of home
    exteriors in an effort to improve quality of
    life for senior homeowners. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 10:07
    Photo ID: 6763640
    VIRIN: 210724-F-ST571-1033
    Resolution: 5391x3695
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity
    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity
    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity
    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity
    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Habitat For Humanity
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Big Base Bigger Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT