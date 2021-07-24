377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

Procopio Sandoval, a local community
member, plays the harmonica for Habitat For
Humanity’s repair program volunteers from
the 377th Air Base Wing Comptroller
Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies on July
24, 2021 in Albuquerque, N.M. The Habitat
For Humanity repair program provides home
preservation repairs to alleviate safety issues
and restore the appearance of home
exteriors in an effort to improve quality of
life for senior homeowners. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)
