377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

Procopio Sandoval, a local community

member, plays the harmonica for Habitat For

Humanity’s repair program volunteers from

the 377th Air Base Wing Comptroller

Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies on July

24, 2021 in Albuquerque, N.M. The Habitat

For Humanity repair program provides home

preservation repairs to alleviate safety issues

and restore the appearance of home

exteriors in an effort to improve quality of

life for senior homeowners. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

