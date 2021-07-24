Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity [Image 3 of 5]

    377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charnita Walker,
    377th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity
    noncommissioned officer in charge,
    volunteers with the local Habitat For
    Humanity’s repair program July 24, 2021,
    Albuquerque, N.M. Throughout the day the
    volunteers completed yard cleanup, trash
    removal, painting and landscaping for the
    senior homeowner. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

