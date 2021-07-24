377th CPTS/WSA Volunteer with Habitat For Humanity

Members of the 377th Air Base Wing

Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff

Agencies volunteer with the local Habitat For

Humanity’s repair program July 24, 2021,

Albuquerque, N.M. Throughout the day the

volunteers completed yard cleanup, trash

removal, painting and landscaping for the

senior homeowner. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US