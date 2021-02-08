210802-N-LK647-0135 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2021) Deck Department lowers a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the ocean next to the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) during small boat operations, Aug. 2, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

