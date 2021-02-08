210802-N-LK647-0069 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2021) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Paul A. Zurrein, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman Natascha A. Johnson remove the barrel of a 50 caliber machine gun during a requalification shoot aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 2, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

Date Taken: 08.02.2021
Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN