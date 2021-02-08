210802-N-LK647-0041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2021) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Paul A. Zurrein, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Natascha A. Johnson reload a 50 caliber machine gun during a requalification shoot aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 2, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 08:44 Photo ID: 6763573 VIRIN: 210802-N-LK647-0041 Resolution: 4584x3274 Size: 2.89 MB Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210802-N-LK647-0041 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.