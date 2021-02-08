210802-N-LK647-0096 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jesus D. Arevalo, right, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jalen A. Stewart attach a crane to a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 2, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

