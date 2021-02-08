Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210802-N-LK647-0096 [Image 1 of 7]

    210802-N-LK647-0096

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210802-N-LK647-0096 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jesus D. Arevalo, right, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jalen A. Stewart attach a crane to a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 2, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 08:44
    Photo ID: 6763569
    VIRIN: 210802-N-LK647-0096
    Resolution: 3631x2594
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210802-N-LK647-0096 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210802-N-LK647-0096
    210802-N-LK647-0001
    210802-N-LK647-0069
    210802-N-LK647-0037
    210802-N-LK647-0041
    210802-N-LK647-0003
    210802-N-LK647-0135

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT