210731-N-OJ308-1116

ARABIAN GULF (July 31, 2021) - Landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, approaches amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 31. ACU 4 is deployed with Iwo Jima to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 01:59 Photo ID: 6763396 VIRIN: 210731-N-OJ308-1116 Resolution: 2916x1944 Size: 1.05 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210731-N-OJ308-1116 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.