ARABIAN GULF (July 29, 2021) - An MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Gulf of Aden, July 29. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 01:58 Photo ID: 6763392 VIRIN: 210729-N-LN075-1042 Resolution: 5569x3713 Size: 1019.54 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210729-N-LN075-1042 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.