    210729-N-LN075-1042

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210729-N-LN075-1042
    ARABIAN GULF (July 29, 2021) - An MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Gulf of Aden, July 29. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 01:58
    VIRIN: 210729-N-LN075-1042
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    U.S. NAVY
    READINESS
    LHD 7
    FORGED BY THE SEA

