210729-N-LN075-1042

ARABIAN GULF (July 29, 2021) - An MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Gulf of Aden, July 29. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)
|07.29.2021
|ARABIAN GULF
