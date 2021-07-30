Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210730-N-OJ308-1029 [Image 3 of 5]

    210730-N-OJ308-1029

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210730-N-OJ308-1029
    ARABIAN GULF (July 30, 2021) - A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 30. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 01:58
    Photo ID: 6763394
    VIRIN: 210730-N-OJ308-1029
    Resolution: 4728x3152
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210730-N-OJ308-1029 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210729-N-LN075-1042
    210730-N-OJ308-1009
    210730-N-OJ308-1029
    210731-N-LN075-1014
    210731-N-OJ308-1116

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    LHD 7
    SEMPER FORTIS
    FORGED BY THE SEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT