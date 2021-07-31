Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210731-N-LN075-1014 [Image 4 of 5]

    210731-N-LN075-1014

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210731-N-LN075-1014
    ARABIAN GULF (July 31, 2021) - A landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, approaches amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, in the Arabian Gulf, July 31. ACU 4 is deployed with Iwo Jima to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 01:59
    Photo ID: 6763395
    VIRIN: 210731-N-LN075-1014
    Resolution: 5452x3635
    Size: 1000.72 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210731-N-LN075-1014 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210729-N-LN075-1042
    210730-N-OJ308-1009
    210730-N-OJ308-1029
    210731-N-LN075-1014
    210731-N-OJ308-1116

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IWO JIMA
    ARABIAN GULF
    U.S. NAVY
    READINESS
    LHD 7
    FORGED BY THE SEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT