210730-N-OJ308-1009
ARABIAN GULF (July 30, 2021) - Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Arabian Gulf, July 30. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 01:58
|Photo ID:
|6763393
|VIRIN:
|210730-N-OJ308-1009
|Resolution:
|5087x3391
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 210730-N-OJ308-1009 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT