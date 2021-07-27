210727-N-NO485-0029 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 27, 2021) Individual Strength Training

Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 01-22 students perform a 1.5-mile run during an initial strength test at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 27. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Hunter Curreri)

Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Location: NEWPORT, RI, US