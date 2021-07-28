Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 15-21 students extinguish a simulated weapons fire during battle stations at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 28. After completing battle stations, students enter the final phase of OCS and earn the title of candidate officers where they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 15:50 Photo ID: 6762673 VIRIN: 210728-N-JY604-0204 Resolution: 3025x2012 Size: 5.06 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210728-N-JY604-0204 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 28, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 15-21 Battle Stations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.