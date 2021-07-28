Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 15-21 students receive instructions to extinguish a controlled fire during battle stations at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 28. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 15:50 Photo ID: 6762670 VIRIN: 210728-N-JY604-0135 Resolution: 2887x1920 Size: 3.57 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210728-N-JY604-0135 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 28, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 15-21 Battle Stations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.