    210728-N-JY604-0453 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 28, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OSC) class 15-21 Battle Stations [Image 4 of 10]

    210728-N-JY604-0453 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 28, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OSC) class 15-21 Battle Stations

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke J McCall 

    Naval Service Training Command

    An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 15-21 student helps a fellow classmate board a life raft during battle stations at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 28. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210728-N-JY604-0453 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 28, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OSC) class 15-21 Battle Stations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

