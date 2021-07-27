Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 01-22 students perform a plank during an initial strength test at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 27. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Hunter Curreri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 15:50 Photo ID: 6762686 VIRIN: 210727-N-NO485-0022 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.42 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210727-N-NO485-0022 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 27, 2021) Individual Strength Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.