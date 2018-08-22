Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USTRANSCOM command team visits 39th AS; recognizes efforts

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, signs a C-130J Super Hercules tail flash at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 28, 2021. Traditionally, the 317th Airlift Wing requests distinguished visitors to sign a tail flash to commemorate their visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2018
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:53
    Photo ID: 6762077
    VIRIN: 210728-F-TK640-1115
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM command team visits 39th AS; recognizes efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    39th Airlift Squadron
    Dyess Air Force Base
    USTRANSCOM
    317th Airlift Wing
    Gen. Stephen R. Lyons

