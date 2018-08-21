USTRANSCOM command team visits 39th AS; recognizes efforts

Leadership from the 317th Airlift Wing and 7th Bomb Wing salute during the arrival of U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 28, 2021. Lyons toured the 39th Airlift Squadron and recognized some of the star performers from the squadron’s most recent deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

Date Taken: 08.21.2018 Date Posted: 08.02.2021