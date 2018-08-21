Leadership from the 317th Airlift Wing and 7th Bomb Wing salute during the arrival of U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 28, 2021. Lyons toured the 39th Airlift Squadron and recognized some of the star performers from the squadron’s most recent deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 09:52
|Photo ID:
|6762074
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-TK640-1012
|Resolution:
|5895x3922
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USTRANSCOM command team visits 39th AS; recognizes efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
