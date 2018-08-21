U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, exits a Boeing C-40C at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 28, 2021. Upon arrival, Lyons was greeted by the command teams of the 317th Airlift Wing and the 7th Bomb Wing before participating in a tour of the 39th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2018 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:53 Photo ID: 6762075 VIRIN: 210728-F-TK640-1020 Resolution: 5697x3790 Size: 4.72 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM command team visits 39th AS; recognizes efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.