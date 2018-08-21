USTRANSCOM command team visits 39th AS; recognizes efforts

A Boeing C-40C taxis on the flightline after arriving at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 28, 2021. U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, visited Dyess AFB and met with Airmen assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron to learn more about the squadron’s accomplishments during a recent deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)
|08.21.2018
Date Posted: 08.02.2021
|6762073
|210728-F-TK640-1006
|4943x3289
|6.12 MB
Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|1
