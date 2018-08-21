USTRANSCOM command team visits 39th AS; recognizes efforts

Airmen assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron brief U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander, on unit accomplishments at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 28, 2021. Lyons recognized several 39th AS Airmen for their exemplary efforts during the squadron’s most recent deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

