210801-N-LK647-0001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Alec A. Saucedo, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Natascha A. Johnson, right, act as line coaches during an M9 service pistol qualification shoot aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 1, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

