210801-N-LK647-0001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2021) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Paul A. Zerrien verifies Lt. Joshua K. Cabral's M9 service pistol is clear of rounds and has the safety engaged during a qualification shoot aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 1, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:21 Photo ID: 6761978 VIRIN: 210801-N-LK647-0103 Resolution: 3934x2810 Size: 2 MB Location: MONROVIA, LR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210801-N-LK647-0001 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.