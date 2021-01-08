Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210801-N-LK647-0001 [Image 4 of 5]

    210801-N-LK647-0001

    MONROVIA, LIBERIA

    08.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210801-N-LK647-0001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Shane A. Lheureux delivers a safety brief before an M9 service pistol qualification shoot aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 1, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:21
    Photo ID: 6761980
    VIRIN: 210801-N-LK647-0003
    Resolution: 4253x3038
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: MONROVIA, LR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210801-N-LK647-0001 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210801-N-LK647-0001
    210801-N-LK647-0001
    210801-N-LK647-0001
    210801-N-LK647-0001
    210801-N-LK647-0001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT