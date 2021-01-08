210801-N-LK647-0001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Shane A. Lheureux delivers a safety brief before an M9 service pistol qualification shoot aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 1, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 09:21
|Photo ID:
|6761980
|VIRIN:
|210801-N-LK647-0003
|Resolution:
|4253x3038
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|MONROVIA, LR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210801-N-LK647-0001 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT