210801-N-LK647-0001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2021) Lt. Joshua K. Cabral, supply officer, discharges his M9 service pistol during a qualification shoot aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 1, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

