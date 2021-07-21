JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

Leadership with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and civil affairs team 4741 with the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), JTF-B, donate humanitarian supplies to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), during an operational familiarization visit in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 20, 2021. Over 1,000 hygiene kits and 400 mattresses and cots were donated to CONRED, a first-response organization that works to prevent disasters or reduce their impact on society, as well as coordinate disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

