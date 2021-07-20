Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala [Image 1 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

    HUEHUETENANGO, GUATEMALA

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Leadership with Joint Task Force-Bravo and the 4th Infantry Brigade, tour a vaccination site in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, July 20, 2021. The Northern Triangle consists of three Central American countries – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The U.S. government provides resources to these countries in an effort to remain a committed partner by strengthening relationships and trust through shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 08:25
    Photo ID: 6761962
    VIRIN: 210720-F-SI788-1101
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: HUEHUETENANGO, GT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala
    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    civil affairs
    humanitarian
    volcano
    natual disasters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT