JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

Leadership with Joint Task Force-Bravo and the 4th Infantry Brigade, tour a vaccination site in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, July 20, 2021. The Northern Triangle consists of three Central American countries – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The U.S. government provides resources to these countries in an effort to remain a committed partner by strengthening relationships and trust through shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

