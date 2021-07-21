JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

Leadership with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B) and members of civil affairs team 4741 with the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), JTF-B, visit the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) of Guatemala during an operational familiarization visit in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 21, 2021. Leadership with JTF-B conducted an operational familiarization visit, July 19-21, to meet, engage and interact with three civil affairs teams who are forward deployed from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The Guatemalan teams are located in Guatemala City, Quetzaltenango and Huehuetenango. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

