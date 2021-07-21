JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

Leadership with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B) and members of civil affairs team 4741 with the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), JTF-B, visit the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) of Guatemala during an operational familiarization visit in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 21, 2021. Civil affairs teams work closely with Central American governments in the Northern Triangle to help locate sources of instability and assist with high-impact projects to achieve improvements in security, economic and health environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

