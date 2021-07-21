Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala [Image 3 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Leadership with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B) and members of civil affairs team 4741 with the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), JTF-B, visit the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) of Guatemala during an operational familiarization visit in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 21, 2021. Civil affairs teams work closely with Central American governments in the Northern Triangle to help locate sources of instability and assist with high-impact projects to achieve improvements in security, economic and health environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 08:25
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
