    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala [Image 5 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

    HUEHUETENANGO, GUATEMALA

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Fernandez, left, command sergeant major of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and U.S. Army Col. Stephen Gventer, middle, commander of JTF-B, meet with Guatemalan Army Col. Ardany Vinicio Bautista Fuentes, commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade, during an operational familiarization visit in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, July 20, 2021. The Northern Triangle consists of three Central American countries – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The U.S. government provides resources to these countries in an effort to remain a committed partner by strengthening relationships and trust through shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 08:26
    Photo ID: 6761969
    VIRIN: 210720-F-SI788-1056
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: HUEHUETENANGO, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    civil affairs
    humanitarian
    volcano
    natual disasters

