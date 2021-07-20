JTF-Bravo leadership conducts operational familiarization visit with civil affairs teams in Guatemala

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Fernandez, left, command sergeant major of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and U.S. Army Col. Stephen Gventer, middle, commander of JTF-B, meet with Guatemalan Army Col. Ardany Vinicio Bautista Fuentes, commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade, during an operational familiarization visit in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, July 20, 2021. The Northern Triangle consists of three Central American countries – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The U.S. government provides resources to these countries in an effort to remain a committed partner by strengthening relationships and trust through shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

