Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, left, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, Col. Andrew Campbell, center, 374th AW commander, and Tristan Gale, right, 2002 Olympic gold medalist, unveil a contribution from Team USA during the Olympic Salute at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2021. Team USA contributed a rock-climbing wall as well as other sports equipment, totaling approximately $100,000, as a ‘thank you’ to the base for their support. The Olympic Salute event was a chance for Airmen to compete in various sports events in the spirit of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 03:08
|Photo ID:
|6761767
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-VB704-2249
|Resolution:
|4300x2867
|Size:
|333.93 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2002 Olympic Gold medalist visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
