2002 Olympic Gold medalist visits Yokota

Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, left, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, Col. Andrew Campbell, center, 374th AW commander, and Tristan Gale, right, 2002 Olympic gold medalist, unveil a contribution from Team USA during the Olympic Salute at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2021. Team USA contributed a rock-climbing wall as well as other sports equipment, totaling approximately $100,000, as a ‘thank you’ to the base for their support. The Olympic Salute event was a chance for Airmen to compete in various sports events in the spirit of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

