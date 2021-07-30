2002 Olympic Gold medalist visits Yokota

Tristan Gale, 2002 Olympic gold medalist, poses for a photo during the Olympic Salute at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2021. Gale won the gold medal for skeleton racing in the 2002 Winter Olympics and is a U.S. Marine spouse. The Olympic Salute event was a chance for Airmen to compete in various sports events in the spirit of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 03:08
|Photo ID:
|6761764
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-VB704-2028
|Resolution:
|5236x3491
|Size:
|308.65 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
