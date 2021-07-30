Tristan Gale, 2002 Olympic gold medalist, greets the crowd during the Olympic Salute at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2021. Gale was invited to speak about her Olympics experience and help unveil new quality-of-life contributions to Yokota from Team USA. The Olympic Salute event was a chance for Airmen to compete in various sports events in the spirit of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 03:08 Photo ID: 6761765 VIRIN: 210730-F-VB704-2076 Resolution: 3690x2460 Size: 275.35 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2002 Olympic Gold medalist visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.