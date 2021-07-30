Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2002 Olympic Gold medalist visits Yokota [Image 3 of 5]

    2002 Olympic Gold medalist visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tristan Gale, 2002 Olympic gold medalist, greets the crowd during the Olympic Salute at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2021. Gale was invited to speak about her Olympics experience and help unveil new quality-of-life contributions to Yokota from Team USA. The Olympic Salute event was a chance for Airmen to compete in various sports events in the spirit of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
