2002 Olympic Gold medalist visits Yokota

Tristan Gale, 2002 Olympic gold medalist, speaks during the Olympic Salute at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2021. Gale spoke about skeleton racing, winning the 2002 Winter Olympics in her event and being the spouse of a military member. The Olympic Salute event was a chance for Airmen to compete in various sports events in the spirit of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

