    AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight [Image 10 of 12]

    AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    An AC-47 from Topeka, Kansas, lands after conducting a legacy flight with an AC-130J Ghostrider from the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. The AC-47 belongs to the American Flight Museum in Topeka and is restored as John Levitow’s Medal of Honor aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mahoney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6760836
    VIRIN: 210730-F-HK519-1253
    Resolution: 7377x4742
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Oshkosh
    OSH21
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

