An AC-47 from Topeka, Kansas, taxis in after conducting a legacy flight with an AC-130J Ghostrider from the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. The AC-47 belongs to the American Flight Museum in Topeka and is restored as John Levitow’s Medal of Honor aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 16:05
|Photo ID:
|6760828
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-HK519-1795
|Resolution:
|7070x4530
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT