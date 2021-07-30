AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight

An AC-47 from Topeka, Kansas, taxis in after conducting a legacy flight with an AC-130J Ghostrider from the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. The AC-47 belongs to the American Flight Museum in Topeka and is restored as John Levitow’s Medal of Honor aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mahoney)

