AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight

An AC-47 from Topeka, Kansas, and an AC-130J Ghostrider from the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., conduct a gunship legacy flight during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command Airmen and aircraft were one of the featured programs at AirVenture, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about recruitment opportunities, specialized airpower, military aviation heritage, and humanitarian capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

