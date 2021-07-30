AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight

An AC-130J Ghostrider and two CV-22 Ospreys assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command fly in formation over EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. With the various Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft and personnel in attendance, AFSOC brings specialized airpower and competitive advantage to the future warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

