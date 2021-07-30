U.S. Air Force special tactics Airmen with the Air Force Special Operations Command provide security during a personnel recovery demonstration at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. Air Commandos sharpen their personnel recovery and global access skills to ensure they are prepared for natural disasters and catastrophic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 16:03 Photo ID: 6760829 VIRIN: 210730-F-HK519-1582 Resolution: 6190x4055 Size: 6.37 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.