    AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight [Image 3 of 12]

    AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force special tactics Airmen with the Air Force Special Operations Command provide security during a personnel recovery demonstration at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. Air Commandos sharpen their personnel recovery and global access skills to ensure they are prepared for natural disasters and catastrophic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6760829
    VIRIN: 210730-F-HK519-1582
    Resolution: 6190x4055
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-47 Spooky, AC-130J Ghostrider conduct legacy flight [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Oshkosh
    OSH21
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

