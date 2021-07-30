Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise [Image 34 of 37]

    Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, British Royal Marines with 40 Commando, Australian Army with 3rd Royal Australian Regiment, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldiers ruck during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Ingham, Queensland, Australia, July 30, 2021. Amphibious operations provide a Combined-Joint Force Commander the capability to rapidly project power ashore in support of crisis response at the desired time and location. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 02:57
    Location: QLD, AU
    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise [Image 37 of 37], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    urban
    Marines
    Australian Army
    British Royal Marines
    Queensland
    Talisman Sabre 21

