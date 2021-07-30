Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise

A British Royal Marine, with 40 Commando, post security during an amphibious landing with U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Japanese Ground Self Defense Force soldiers, and Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Royal Australian Regiment during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Ingham, Queensland, Australia, July 30, 2021. Amphibious operations provide a Combined-Joint Force Commander the capability to rapidly project power ashore in support of crisis response at the desired time and location. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

