Talisman Sabre 21: US, Australian, UK, Japan forces conduct amphibious landing exercise

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, set security during a movement toward their objective at Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Ingham, Queensland, Australia, July 30, 2021. Amphibious operations provide a Combined-Joint Force Commander the capability to rapidly project power ashore in support of crisis response at the desired time and location. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh)

